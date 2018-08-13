Home Members Forum News FAQ Terms of Use Contact Us

Welcome to Free Web Hosting Area!! You can always reach us at https://www.freewebhostingarea.com or short address https://freewha.com.

 Contact Us

We offer free hosting since 2005 without interruption, so you have the guarantee

that your account won't disappear overnight.

FreeWHA is maintained by volunteers and upgrading your account to get more features or to simply say "thank you" will be greatly appreciated. This way you help us to offer so many free hosting features with great uptime and very fast servers.

Buying your domain from our domain registration site https://www.protonhosting.com will be as well a real help. We have good prices for almost all domains and regularly we run promos when you can register your domain for just few dollars.

Free SubDomain Hosting

www. .
i.e. yourname

Free Domain Hosting (for already registered domains)

NEW - Starting with 13.08.2018, ALL domain extensions are accepted, including the new, long TLDs

If you don't have your own domain, register one here then create your free hosting account using the form below.

Our nameservers: ns1.freewha.com and ns2.freewha.com

i.ei.e. www.yourdomain.com subdomain.yourdomain.de yourdomain.com.br or co.uk etc.

 

What FEATURES we offer for FREE. YES! For FREE!

All countries and all languages are allowed as long as content is legal. Sites without real web traffic or adult sites are not allowed! Your account will be free forever, but your site must have at least 1 visit each month to not be deleted!

NEW - IDN support (internationalized domain name); you have to create your account in punycode
e.g. www.xn--eqrt2gyzlkkv.com (any feedback on this new feature is welcome)

- 99.8% yearly uptime guaranteed

- instant activation - registration process is automatic, you will be able to access your account in minutes or seconds, depending on how fast you fill the registration form;

- fast hosting - forget the legend that all free hosts are bad: we are not bad! Just test our services for some time as we run multi-CPU dedicated servers with enough RAM and very fast SSD disks.

- responsive support - we are always here to solve reported issues or any other problem with a particular account; we also offer some, but limited technical advice regarding script installation;

- daily/weekly backups on external source - in the worst scenario, if server crashes your files are safe;

- no ads for new sites;

- 1500MB free web space;

- unmetered traffic;

- apache 2.4 webserver with mod_rewrite (+ other important modules) enabled; .htaccess,.htpasswd support;

- choose between php 5.6, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3 with almost all extensions enabled (if you need anything custom, just ask);

- free mysql databases powered by MariaDB 10.4;

- phpMyAdmin, the popular tool for database administration, is preinstalled and immediately available;

- SSI support (Server Side Includes - .shtml);

- full FTP support - web-ftp application available with File Manager (WYSIWYG File Editor, FTP client - browser based, tool to set file permissions, to create directories, to create files, tool for renaming, zip/unzip utility and more);

- access to our Control Panel where you can change your account details and activate the features;

Stay tuned! More features will be soon available (e.g. SSL support -->https://) while many existing features are under revision (e.g. the autoinstaller). If you encounter a bug, please contact us asap.

Copyright © 2005-2023 Free Web Hosting Area. All rights reserved.