Buying your domain from our domain registration site https://www.protonhosting.com will be as well a real help. We have good prices for almost all domains and regularly we run promos when you can register your domain for just few dollars.

FreeWHA is maintained by volunteers and upgrading your account to get more features or to simply say " thank you " will be greatly appreciated. This way you help us to offer so many free hosting features with great uptime and very fast servers .

We offer free hosting since 2005 without interruption, so you have the guarantee

Welcome to Free Web Hosting Area !! You can always reach us at https://www.freewebhostingarea.com or short address https://freewha.com.

If you don't have your own domain, register one here then create your free hosting account using the form below.

NEW - Starting with 13.08.2018, ALL domain extensions are accepted, including the new, long TLDs